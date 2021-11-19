UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 360 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 04:46 PM

Indonesia on Friday confirmed 360 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,252,705, according to the country's health ministry

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by five to 143,714, while 516 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,100,837.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 133.4 million people in Indonesia have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while over 87.96 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 222.56 million doses of vaccines, including the third booster jabs.The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

