Iran Registers Record 2,389 New Coronavirus Cases Over 24 Hours - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Iran has registered its largest daily increase in the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of deaths from coronavirus-related complications, as Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed 2,389 new cases and 157 deaths in the country on Thursday.

Jahanpour announced a "gradual" increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iran in a broadcast televised by the IRINN television channel. He stated that 157 people had died in the previous 24 hours, raising the overall total of deaths confirmed in the country since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak to 2,234.

The largest day-on-day increase in the death toll previously stood at 149.

The Health Ministry spokesman's confirmation of 2,389 new cases in the previous 24 hours also broke the record for the largest day-on-day increase in positive tests, which previously stood at 2,206.

Iranian officials have confirmed a total of 29,406 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. As many as 10,457 people have recovered after contracting the disease.