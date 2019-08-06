UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Researchers Find New Way To Eliminate Drug-resistant Cancerous Tumors

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:38 PM

Israeli researchers find new way to eliminate drug-resistant cancerous tumors

Israeli researchers have found a way to deal with cancerous tumors that have developed drug resistance, Israel's Ben-Gurion University (BGU) reported on Tuesday

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Israeli researchers have found a way to deal with cancerous tumors that have developed drug resistance, Israel's Ben-Gurion University (BGU) reported on Tuesday.

The study was conducted by researchers from BGU and the Soroka Medical Center - both located in the southern city of Beer Sheva - and published in the journal JCI Insight.

The researchers were able to suppress a drug-resistant protein found on the wall of head and neck cancer cells, resulting in shrinkage and even disappearance of the tumors.

Head and neck cancer is considered deadly, with low survival rates, while the efficacy of existing treatments is inadequate.

One of the new treatments currently being given to patients is a drug called BYL719, which inhibits a signal transmission pathway in the cells.

This pathway, called phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3K), is increased in head and neck cancer patients and leads to the rapid progression of the disease.

The first clinical study using the drug indicated an improvement in patients' condition; however, many of the cancer cells developed drug resistance.

Previous research has shown that resistance to the treatment is caused by the rise of the AXL protein, which is located on the cancer cell's wall and causes the growth and survival of the cancer cells.

The new study found that suppressing AXL expression through genetic engineering or drug inhibition restored the cancer cells' susceptibility to the drug and significantly stopped the disease, to the extent of tumor shrinkage and disappearance.

This suppression was also effective in mice with tumors taken from head and neck patients who underwent surgeries at Soroka Medical Center.

Related Topics

Israel Beer Sheva Cancer From

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

22 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

24 minutes ago

Research can play important role in reducing droug ..

4 seconds ago

Trump wants trade pact with China but must be 'rig ..

6 seconds ago

Illegal constructions demolished in Lahore

7 seconds ago

DAE reports revenue of US$726.9 million for H1 201 ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.