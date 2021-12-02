Italy to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against coronavirus

Italy's health authorities announced Wednesday that the country would begin the process of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against coronavirus

ROME, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Italy's health authorities announced Wednesday that the country would begin the process of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Italian Medicines Agency, or AIFA, and the Scientific and Technical Committee, the government's main coronavirus advisory body, the vaccination would start over the December holiday break.

"We think we will start vaccinations of the children at some point between Dec. 20 and Dec. 25," Andrea Costa, under-secretary at the Ministry of Health, said Wednesday.

Some Italian media reported Dec. 23 as a possible starting date for the children's vaccination rollout.

Also on Wednesday, the country opened up booster vaccine doses to all residents aged 18 or older.