UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Researchers Develop 5-minute COVID-19 Test

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

Japanese researchers develop 5-minute COVID-19 test

Japanese researchers from the Riken research institute and the University of Tokyo among others said they have developed a testing method for COVID-19 that provides results within five minutes, local media reported Tuesday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Japanese researchers from the Riken research institute and the University of Tokyo among others said they have developed a testing method for COVID-19 that provides results within five minutes, local media reported Tuesday.

The new method involves placing samples of the virus on a special glass plate that has been micro-formed with 1 million indentations per square centimeter, which serve as micro test chambers.

Each micro-formed test chamber contains a reagent and when a sample contains the novel corona-virus' ribonucleic acid (RNA) the chamber produces light.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK said the tests differ from the standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as the new rapid method does not require the corona-virus RNA to be amplified, as even a microscopic amount of the virus can be detected in the micro-formed test chambers.

The new approach means is unlike standard PCR tests that require one hour or more. Instead, COVID-19 test results using the new method and technology can be returned in less than five minutes, the researchers said.

One of the senior scientists at Riken, Rikiya Watanabe, was quoted by NHK as saying that the new method of virus detection does not necessitate the use of complicated procedures.

Watanabe said that once the new method is commercialized it could be utilized for quickly screening virus carriers at medical facilities.

The aim, according to the researchers, is for the rapid tests to be made commercially available within a few years.

Related Topics

Technology Tokyo Chamber Media From Million

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

14 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

19 minutes ago

Govt. committed to provide maximum relief to peopl ..

4 minutes ago

Diplomat Believes Russian Embassy in Tripoli Will ..

4 minutes ago

Eight hospitals outsourced, 110,000 residents bene ..

4 minutes ago

Afridi, Envoy vow to take Pakistan, Saudi friendsh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.