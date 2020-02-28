UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Hokkaido Region Urges People To Stay Home Over Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:46 PM

Japan's Hokkaido region urges people to stay home over virus fears

Japan's coronavirus-hit Hokkaido region on Friday asked residents to stay at home over the weekend as the northern area struggles to contain a fast-spreading outbreak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Japan's coronavirus-hit Hokkaido region on Friday asked residents to stay at home over the weekend as the northern area struggles to contain a fast-spreading outbreak.

Governor Naomichi Suzuki declared a state-of-emergency through March 19.

"I believe it is necessary to take unprecedented, drastic steps," Suzuki told a televised meetingof local government executives.

Hokkaido region, known for ski resorts and vast forests, has seen at least 63 coronavirus cases, including two deaths, and accounts for more than a quarter of all cases in Japan, apart from those on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Related Topics

Japan March All From Government Suzuki Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stand Out from the Crowd with the HUAWEI Y7p - The ..

13 minutes ago

Capital district administration issues new advisor ..

10 minutes ago

NIH fully equipped to deal with coronavirus affect ..

10 minutes ago

Construction sector supporting 32 allied industrie ..

10 minutes ago

Body of abducted child recovered from neighbor's b ..

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif telephones Ahsan Iqbal, congratulates ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.