JSI & USAID Upgrades KP Health's Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and John Snow Incorporation (JSI) in collaboration with USAID agreed to provide a number of latest health facilities to the masses of KP through a series of Multilateral projects.

The agreement were reached during a meeting held in Islamabad, says a press release issued here on Wednesday The ceremony was attended among others by Secretary Health, Farooq Jamil, Director General (DG) Health Dr. Arshad Khan, Addition DG Tahir Khilji, Chief HSRU Dr Shahid Younas, Dr. Jawad Wasif, KP Health Minister Public Relation Officer Syed Bilal Hussain and JSI Country Head Dr. Nabila Ali.

Under the project having the support of USAID the JSI on trial basis in its first phase would extend its support to KP health department in providing latest and modern health facilities to people in four districts Lucky Marwat, Mohmand and Charsada of KP.

The provision of health facilities majorly consist of mother and child health facilities and child's better growth facilities.

The child's nourishment health facilities include the provision of latest infants nourishment units.

Similarly JSI would give stipends to 150 employees of Health Department, including nurses and technical staff for fine training based on modern technology from Agha Khan, Al-Shifa and Pims.

Under the project the JSI would also provide training to staff and doctors deployed with mobile health units which USAID already provided to KP health department last month.

Likewise, JSI would also help to upgrade the accident and emergency services in various hospitals for said four districts with provision of three three ambulances for each district.

