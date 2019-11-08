KP Health Minister visits Civil Hospital Khyber District, inaugurates Accident & Emergency Service

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Dr. Hisham Ullah Khan Friday visited Civil Hospital Khyber District and inaugurated Accident and Emergency Services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Dr. Hisham Ullah Khan Friday visited Civil Hospital Khyber District and inaugurated Accident and Emergency Services.

The Provincial Minister, on this occasion, also performed inauguration of newly installed modern facilities at Labor Room of the hospital besides Chest OPD and TB Control room.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hisham Ullah Khan said the Accident and Emergency Department of Hospital will provide treatment to patients round the clock.

He said government is working on equipping all hospitals in tribal districts with latest technologies so that people can get treatment on modern lines at their door steps.

The Health Department, he continued, is fully aware about problems being faced in hospitals of tribal districts.

The Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Health Minister continued, has directed for creating easiness for poor patients in hospitals and for equipping hospitals with latest equipment.