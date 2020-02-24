Kuwait reports first 3 COVID-19 cases

Kuwait's Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday the first three cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Kuwait's Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday the first three cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

The three cases were among around 800 people evacuated from the Iranian city of Mashhad last week due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, KUNA quoted the ministry's statement as saying.

One case is a 53-year-old Kuwaiti citizen, another is a 61-year-old Saudi citizen, the statement said, adding that none of them showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease.

The third case is a 21-year-old man with initial symptoms, it said, noting that all of the three cases are under constant observation by the medical staff.

The Ministry of Health, in coordination with relevant bodies and authorities in the country, has taken precautionary measures in accordance with scientific and standard recommendations and guidelines accepted by the World Health Organization, it said.

Kuwait has started on Feb. 22 evacuating its nationals from Iran since the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran.