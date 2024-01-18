Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

(@Abdulla99267510)

The extraordinary birth unfolds with three of the newborns boasting healthy birth weights exceeding 2kg, painting a picture of hope for the growing family.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th,2024) A mother, hailing from Raiwind, on Thursday gave birth to quadruplets in Lahore.

The woman, known as 30 years old Fatima Sajid, who gave birth to four children belongs to Raiwind area.

Quadruplet births are an uncommon phenomenon, posing a rare and intricate situation for both the family and the medical staff at Lahore General Hospital. The dedicated medical team is working tirelessly to ensure the health and survival of all the newborns and the mother, recognizing the specialized care and attention required in handling such cases.

However, the fourth girl, born with a weight below 2kg, is currently in a serious condition, receiving round-the-clock medical attention in the emergency nursery ward.

Fatima, already a devoted mother to a son, now embraces the role of a mother of five, navigating the complexities that come with such a unique family dynamic. The other three girls are reported to be in stable condition, providing a glimmer of positivity amidst the challenges.

Prof Dr Al Fareed Zafar, the hospital's principal, affirmed the health status of the stable newborns and expressed unwavering commitment to ongoing efforts in stabilizing the condition of the fourth girl.