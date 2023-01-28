UrduPoint.com

LGH Playing Fundamental Role In Service To Humanity: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 08:32 PM

LGH playing fundamental role in service to humanity: Punjab caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram

Punjab caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has said that the General Hospital Lahore is playing a fundamental role in the service of suffering humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has said that the General Hospital Lahore is playing a fundamental role in the service of suffering humanity.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) here on Saturday. He said that Society of Gynecology and Oncology was being registered in the province which would play an important role in ensuring the provision of facilities for cancer patients as well as mothers and children. "We will try our best to provide better health facilities to the people," he added.

He said that the Society of Gynecology and Oncology would be duly registered with SECP.

Dr. Javaid Akram said that Principal Ameer-Ud-Din Medical College Professor Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Farid would perform the duties of the president of the Society.

The society would play an important role in screening, prevention and vaccination, he said. He informed that a curriculum committee would be formed under the society. The minister said that the officials of the Society of Gynecology and Oncology had taken formal oath to serve the humanity. On the occasion, Dr. Al Farid expressed his opinion and said that according to the vision of the provincial health minister Dr Javaid Akram, the society would be made beneficial for the patients. He said that VIP protocol was given to every patient, who came to the LGH.

Earlier, Principal Ameer ud din Medical College and Post Graduate Medical Institute welcomed the caretaker provincial minister. Oncologists and gynecologists from all over the country were present.

