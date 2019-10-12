Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences arranges symposium on child health

Department of Paediatrics Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, arranged a Symposium themed 'Recent Advances and Future Directions in Child Health' here Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Department of Paediatrics Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro , arranged a Symposium themed 'Recent Advances and Future Directions in Child Health' here Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani said the emotional, social and physical development of young children had a direct effect on their overall development.

He added that those influences continues through the children's adulthood."That is why understanding the need to invest in very young children is so important, so as to maximize their future well being," he observed.

The VC said the research showed that the early years play a pivotal role in children's brain development.

"The babies begin to learn about the world around them from a very early age. Their early experiences, the bonds they form with their parents and their first learning experiences, deeply affect their future physical, cognitive, emotional and social development," he noted.

Devrajani said optimizing the early years of children's lives was the best investment the society could to ensure their future success.

Earlier, Prof Dr Salma Shaikh, Prof Abdul Ghaffar Bullo from Aga Khan University Hospital and Prof Dr Tarique Iqbal Bhutta, President PMDC, shared their views on the subject.