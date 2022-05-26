UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 2,430 New COVID-19 Infections, 6 More Deaths

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Malaysia reports 2,430 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

Malaysia reported 2,430 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,497,212, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,430 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,497,212, according to the health ministry.

There are 12 new imported cases, with 2,418 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Six more deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 35,653.

The ministry reported 2,192 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,436,387.

There are 25,172 active cases, with 31 being held in intensive care and 18 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 9,958 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 85.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose. Among them, 82.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

3 minutes ago
 Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Resear ..

Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Research in Indonesia Despite Lab Ba ..

4 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

5 minutes ago
 Australia bidding to host UN climate summit, set n ..

Australia bidding to host UN climate summit, set new emissions target

5 minutes ago
 All Crews of Foreign Ships Stranded in Mariupol Po ..

All Crews of Foreign Ships Stranded in Mariupol Port Sent Home - DPR Head

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.