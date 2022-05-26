Malaysia reports 2,430 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

Malaysia reported 2,430 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,497,212, according to the health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 2,430 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,497,212, according to the health ministry.

There are 12 new imported cases, with 2,418 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Six more deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 35,653.

The ministry reported 2,192 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,436,387.

There are 25,172 active cases, with 31 being held in intensive care and 18 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 9,958 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 85.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose. Among them, 82.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters.