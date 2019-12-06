UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Announces To Establish 500-bed Hospital In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:11 AM

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital in Sialkot

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday announced to set up a new 500-bed hospital in Sialkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday announced to set up a new 500-bed hospital in Sialkot.

This was announced by her while addressing the 2nd convocation of Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot as a chief guest.

Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Akhlaq, Principal Khawaja Safdar Medical College Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood, faculty members and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood briefed the minister about the performance of the college. Degrees were awarded to 200 medical students of the college in the convocation.

The minister gave away gold medal and silver medal to the 30 outstanding medical students in the convocation.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the convocation said it was a matter of great pleasure for her to see the outstanding result of medical students.

She said free of cost treatment facility would be made available to patients by setting up 500-bed new hospital in Kh. Safdar Medical College.

She said maximum number of doctors had been recruited in Punjab.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, public hospitals were being upgraded throughout the province. "New hospitals are being established in Punjab after decades," she concluded.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Sialkot Gold Silver (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

5 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

5 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

6 minutes ago

US Accusations of Russian Government Ties to Alleg ..

6 minutes ago

Israel and Czech Republic sign $125 mn missile def ..

6 minutes ago

Minister holds open court, issues on spot orders

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.