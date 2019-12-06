Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital in Sialkot

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday announced to set up a new 500-bed hospital in Sialkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday announced to set up a new 500-bed hospital in Sialkot

This was announced by her while addressing the 2nd convocation of Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot as a chief guest.

Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Akhlaq, Principal Khawaja Safdar Medical College Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood, faculty members and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood briefed the minister about the performance of the college. Degrees were awarded to 200 medical students of the college in the convocation.

The minister gave away gold medal and silver medal to the 30 outstanding medical students in the convocation.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the convocation said it was a matter of great pleasure for her to see the outstanding result of medical students.

She said free of cost treatment facility would be made available to patients by setting up 500-bed new hospital in Kh. Safdar Medical College.

She said maximum number of doctors had been recruited in Punjab.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, public hospitals were being upgraded throughout the province. "New hospitals are being established in Punjab after decades," she concluded.