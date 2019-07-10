Minister visits DHQ Hospital Narowal

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital Narowal and inquired the patients and their attendants about the initiatives taken by the PTI government for providing better healthcare facilities to the patients

He also inspected different wards of the hospital and directed to further improve hygienic conditions of the hospital.

He also checked attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

Later, a delegation of PTI workers called on the provincial minister.

While talking to the delegation, he said that stable, peaceful and enlightened country was the vision of PTI government.

He said that mission of public service was being speedily carried out. "CPEC is a game changer and its completion would result in increase the growth rate of our economy," he added.