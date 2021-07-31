Mongolia reports 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:Mongolia reported 1,286 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 164,155, the country's health ministry said Saturday.

More than 7,000 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted.

Six more deaths were recorded during the same period, bringing the overall death toll to 842, the ministry said.

Among the total confirmed cases, 162,900 people have so far recovered from the disease, it added.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, around 61 percent of the country's population have been fully vaccinated.