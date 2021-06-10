Mongolia reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 70,000

Mongolia recorded 1,460 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national tally to 70,482, the country's health ministry said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 1,460 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national tally to 70,482, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 10 patients aged 54-81 died from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total deaths to 348, and 412 more recoveries were recorded.

A total of 1,596,857 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated against the virus since the Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February to inoculate at least 60 percent of its total population of 3.3 million, according to the ministry.