Moscow Ready to Deploy Up to 24,000 Hospital Beds for COVID-19 Patients - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The Moscow authorities are planning to increase the number of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients to 24,000 over the next two weeks, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.

"Two days ago, the Filatov City Clinic No. 15 was again completely transformed into a specialized hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. ... To date, there are almost 17,000 beds in the capital. Sixteen city hospitals, two children's hospitals, five reserve hospitals, as well as mobile units in eight city hospitals are receiving patients with COVID-19.

Over the next two weeks, if necessary, it will be increased up to 24,000," Rakova told reporters.

The official added that two more quarantine units would open in Moscow on June 20 and 25 for patients with mild COVID-19 who, for different reasons, cannot self-isolate at home.

"Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in Moscow, the need for self-isolation centers is growing again. ... Two more institutions will return to work on June 20 and 25," Rakova said.

Moscow has five such centers, which can accommodate about 600 adults and almost 50 children.