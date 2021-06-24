UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Open Paid Vaccination Stations For Foreigners - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Moscow to Open Paid Vaccination Stations for Foreigners - Response Center

Foreign citizens staying in Moscow will be able to get immunized against the coronavirus disease at paid vaccination stations that will be set up after the government decides to allow vaccination of foreigners, the Russian capital's COVID-19 response center said on Thursday

"Immediately after the Russian government decides on the possible use of the Russian-registered vaccines for foreign nationals, Moscow will open stations for paid vaccination of foreigners who are working in the areas listed in the decree," the center said in a statement, adding that the work on setting them up is already underway.

The Moscow city authorities have ordered health workers and some other groups who work directly with people to get vaccinated or face dismissal. Starting Monday, bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve clients without a vaccination certificate or a fresh COVID-19 test.

