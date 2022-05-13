(@FahadShabbir)

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:Namibia's current upsurge in the number of new COVID-19 cases is being driven by the Omicron variants sublineage BA.2 and BA.4, which have been identified in the country, Namibia's Minister of Health and Social Service Kalumbi Shangula said Friday.

"It is also suspected that the Omicron sublineage BA.5 is also circulating in Namibia," he said on the occasion of the 43rd COVID-19 public briefing in Windhoek.

According to Shangula, the characteristics of these sublineages are almost similar.

"The descendants of Omicron variant BA.2 could be more contagious but not cause severe disease. The BA.2 possesses immune evasive properties, which may be the reason why Namibia observed a sharp increase in the number of infections during this week," he added.

Shangula said although it is no longer a requirement by law to wear a face mask, the wearing of masks is one of the critical interventions in preventing the transmission of infection.