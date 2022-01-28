NCOC announces to extend till Feb 15th existing NPIs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The notification issued by NCOC says fresh review will be carried out on 10th of next month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) National Command and Operation Center has announced to extend existing Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) till 15th of next month.

A notification in this regard is issued in Islamabad today [Friday].

As per notification, fresh review will be carried out on 10th of next month. All federating units are requested to issue notifications and disseminate to all concerned at priority.

The decision came at the moment when 30 deaths and 8,183 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 68,624 tests were conducted during the said period and positivity ratio remained 11.92 percent.

The death toll due to coronavirus has reached up to 29,192 and the data showed that 1353 corona patients are in critical condition.