UrduPoint.com

NCOC Announces To Extend Till Feb 15th Existing NPIs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2022 | 05:07 PM

NCOC announces to extend till Feb 15th existing NPIs

The notification issued by NCOC says fresh review will be carried out on 10th of next month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) National Command and Operation Center has announced to extend existing Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) till 15th of next month.

A notification in this regard is issued in Islamabad today [Friday].

As per notification, fresh review will be carried out on 10th of next month. All federating units are requested to issue notifications and disseminate to all concerned at priority.

The decision came at the moment when 30 deaths and 8,183 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 68,624 tests were conducted during the said period and positivity ratio remained 11.92 percent.

The death toll due to coronavirus has reached up to 29,192 and the data showed that 1353 corona patients are in critical condition.

Related Topics

Islamabad All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AIOU to set roadmap to fecilitate students,institu ..

AIOU to set roadmap to fecilitate students,institution

59 seconds ago
 Chinese govt, people eagerly waiting for PM Khan's ..

Chinese govt, people eagerly waiting for PM Khan's visit

1 minute ago
 Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2022

19 minutes ago
 UK Police Seek Limits on Content of Government Rep ..

UK Police Seek Limits on Content of Government Report on Johnsons Partygate

18 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Investigate Military Crimes in S ..

China Urges US to Investigate Military Crimes in Syria - Foreign Ministry

18 minutes ago
 Gunman arrested in Japan as doctor taken hostage d ..

Gunman arrested in Japan as doctor taken hostage dies

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>