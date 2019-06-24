UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Delegation Visits DG Health Services Office

A 16-member Nigerian delegation on Monday visited DG Health Services office, on the invitation of Minister Health Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jahangir

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jahangir briefed the delegation about the initiatives of the government of Punjab to facilitate maximum patients.

He also briefed about healthcare service delivery, anti polio campaign, universal health coverage, role of donner agencies, health budget and specially health policies.

Nigerian delegation appreciated the efforts of the Punjab health minister for taking initiatives to facilitate maximum patients in government hospitals. Nasir Deen Usman leaded Nigerian delegation.

Dr. Haroon Jahangir said, "On the direction and vision of Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid, we are trying to ensure maximum facilitation of patients in government hospitals according to the international standard." Dr. Saeed Ghuman, Dr. Shahnaz Naeem, Dr. Khalid and Dr. Yad Ullah were also present on the occasion.

