A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus in India's southern state of Kerala on Monday, a federal health ministry official confirmed

NEW DELHI, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus in India's southern state of Kerala on Monday, a Federal health ministry official confirmed.

Earlier, the Nipah virus had hit the state's two districts -- Kozhikode and Malappuram, in May-June 2018, leading to more than 15 deaths.

"A suspected case of Nipah virus, a 12-year-old boy who presented with features of Encephalitis and Myocarditis was reported on Sept. 3 from the Kozhikode district of Kerala," a federal health ministry statement said, adding that the virus is spread by saliva of fruit bats.

The boy was hospitalized and passed away on Sunday morning, said the health ministry.

Following the death due to the Nipah virus, the federal government rushed a team of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to the state. The team will provide technical support to the state's health authorities, said an official statement issued by the federal health ministry on Sunday.