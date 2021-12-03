No change to Australian COVID-19 booster vaccines in response to Omicron variant

(@FahadShabbir)

Australia's peak immunization body has advised against changes to the country's COVID-19 booster vaccine rollout in response to the Omicron variant

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Paul Kelly said on Friday that the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has warned the government against shortening the interval between second and third COVID-19 vaccines for the general population.

Australians aged 18 and over are currently eligible to receive a booster shot six months after their second dose.

However, ATAGI did recommend that some severely immunocompromised Australians can receive a booster jab two months after their second dose.

Kelly said the expert group reviewed evidence from the world on the Omicron variant before making its decision.