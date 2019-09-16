UrduPoint.com
No New Hospital, Health Care Units Set Up In ICT: National Assembly Told

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:48 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid Monday informed the National Assembly that no new hospital and health care units had been established by the federal government in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during last one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid Monday informed the National Assembly that no new hospital and health care units had been established by the federal government in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during last one year.

During the question hour, she, however, said work on mother and child hospitals at Bara Kahu, Rawat and Tarnol, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Hospital in Tarlai and the construction of OPD block of the Federal General Hospital were in progress.

A number of projects under Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC), Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS), National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad were also underway and likely to be undertaken during the financial year 2019-20, she added.

