NORI Organizes Breast Cancer Awareness Programme, Walk

Wed 20th October 2021

Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH), NORI organized breast cancer awareness programme under the slogan "Give Hope Save Lives" followed by inauguration of a new linear accelerator facility and an awareness walk here on Wednesday

Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) is the top-notch public sector cancer hospital established in the Federal capital by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in 1983.

Director, Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital NORI, Dr Mohammad Faheem welcomed the participants of the awareness activity and shared details about the newly added facilities at the hospital which included the addition of linear accelerator.

Dr Mohammad Faheem shared the alarmingly high figures of breast cancer prevalence among women in Pakistan.

He said, "Breast cancer accounts for nearly 40 percent of all female malignancies which is the highest in Asia. Its prevalence in both the genders is as high as 25 percent, which is quite high too."�� Dr Faheem thanked chairman PAEC for his unwavering support to the noble cause of upgrading NORI in particular and other cancer hospitals being run under the aegis of PAEC in general.

He also thanked President of Patient Welfare Society (PWS) of NORI, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry for his valuable assistance. He saluted the whole team of NORI hospital for dedicating their lives to the noble cause of providing relief to the ailing cancer patients.

Chairman PAEC, Muhammad Naeem, who has recently been conferred upon the prestigious Nishan-i-Imtiaz (NI) addressed the seminar as chief guest and stressed the need for early diagnosis being key to cure cancer.

He appreciated the role of 18 cancer hospitals in general and NORI in particular and assured of his support in future projects also.

Dr Muhammad Naeem told the participants that 19th cancer hospital of PAEC in Gilgit (GINOR) has been completed and will soon start services for patients.

Chairman PAEC hoped that in health sector NORI will be the new collaboration centre of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Pakistan whereas in agriculture sector NIAB will represent the country in international collaboration with the agency. Later, he inaugurated the newly added linear accelerator facility at NORI.

On this occasion, cancer survivors including the former foreign secretary, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Member of Patient Support Group NORI Mrs Samina Zafar shared their experiences of fighting the disease with the help of NORI team.

She stressed on the emotional support from the families for the patients.�She appreciated the dedication, patience and professional attitude of NORI doctors especially Dr Faheem, Dr Humera Mahmood and Dr Kashif.

Head Oncology Department NORI, Dr Humera Mahmood announced Names of the teams who won the 'Breast Cancer Awareness Poster Competition'.

Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem and Member Science PAEC, Dr Masood Iqbal distributed prizes among the winners and shields among worthy guests.�The event ended with an awareness walk. COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) were strictly followed by the organizers.

