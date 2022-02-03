OPD restricted in Hayatabad Medical Complex: Spokesperson

The number of daily patients in OPD has been reduced from 2,800 to 1960, spokesperson of the hospital said here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The number of daily patients in OPD has been reduced from 2,800 to 1960, spokesperson of the hospital said here Thursday.

The decision has been taken in view of the increase in Corona cases, spokesperson of the hospital said, adding, "A large number of Peshawar hospital staff members have been infected with the virus.

"A special OPD has also been set up at the entrance of the hospital for Corona patients, the hospital official said. The official informed that Hayatabad Medical Complex crosses 0.2 million corona vaccination target with 200 beds have been allotted for corona patients in the hospital.