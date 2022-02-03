UrduPoint.com

OPD Restricted In Hayatabad Medical Complex: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 02:36 PM

OPD restricted in Hayatabad Medical Complex: Spokesperson

The number of daily patients in OPD has been reduced from 2,800 to 1960, spokesperson of the hospital said here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The number of daily patients in OPD has been reduced from 2,800 to 1960, spokesperson of the hospital said here Thursday.

The decision has been taken in view of the increase in Corona cases, spokesperson of the hospital said, adding, "A large number of Peshawar hospital staff members have been infected with the virus.

"A special OPD has also been set up at the entrance of the hospital for Corona patients, the hospital official said. The official informed that Hayatabad Medical Complex crosses 0.2 million corona vaccination target with 200 beds have been allotted for corona patients in the hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar From Million

Recent Stories

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai t ..

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

14 minutes ago
 Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

37 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

37 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

39 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

39 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>