Over 0.36 million children to be vaccinated in Anti polio drive

Over 0.36 million under age of five years would be administered polio vaccine throughout Shaheed Benazirabad district during upcoming round of polio eradication campaign set to start from December 16, 2019

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Over 0.36 million under age of five years would be administered polio vaccine throughout Shaheed Benazirabad district during upcoming round of polio eradication campaign set to start from December 16, 2019

A meeting held here on Friday to review and finalize arrangements. It was informed that 893 teams have been constituted to administer the vaccine while 75 medical officers would monitor the campaign at union council�level.

The additional deputy commissioner Junaid Hameed Samoon while presiding over the meeting stressed upon untiring efforts to ensure universal coverage and directed to submit�daily monitoring report at District Polio Control Room.

He instructed all assistant commissioners to mobilize refusal committees of corresponding areas to persuade parents for immunization of their children. The ADC warned of strict action on negligence and submission of deficient micro plans.

Officers of education, Information, Health, Population Welfare, Revenue, Local Government, police and other lined departments attended the meeting.