UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 0.9mln People Get Covid Jabs In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:54 PM

Over 0.9mln people get covid jabs in Faisalabad

As many as 945,371 people were so far vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 945,371 people were so far vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Thursday that 724,138 citizens had been given the first dose,while 175,865 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 27,819 health workers were given the first dose,while 17,549 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 107,302 first doses and 71,535 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

The DHO said that 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said a special vaccination campaign was also under way during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to people at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mobile

Recent Stories

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of ..

7 minutes ago

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Bahraini interior ministe ..

5 minutes ago

NHMP working to make journey safe on roads, promot ..

5 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,528,114 with ov ..

5 minutes ago

'Foolproof security to be ensured during Muharram' ..

5 minutes ago

VW lowers car deliveries outlook over chip woes

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.