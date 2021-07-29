Over 0.9mln people get covid jabs in Faisalabad

As many as 945,371 people were so far vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 945,371 people were so far vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Thursday that 724,138 citizens had been given the first dose,while 175,865 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 27,819 health workers were given the first dose,while 17,549 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 107,302 first doses and 71,535 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

The DHO said that 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said a special vaccination campaign was also under way during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to people at their doorsteps.