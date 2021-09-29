Over 240 corona,, 28 dengue patients under treatment in HMC, KTH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The major hospitals of provincial capital have made elaborate arrangements to tackle corona and dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 242 corona and 28 dengue patients are under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex .

According to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) spokesperson currently 146 corona patients are admitted to the hospital including 27 on ventilators. He said that 38 ventilators are reserved for corona patients out of total 68 in the hospitals.

He said during the last 24 hours two patients died of corona while 14 were discharged following recovery while 18 new patients were admitted.

While in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), 96 corona patients are under treatment. The hospital's spokesperson said there were 122 beds reserved for corona patients including 28 with ventilators.

He said that 18 patients are under treatment on ICU beds while 54 patients are under treatment at HDU beds. He said 24 patients are on low oxygen supply beds.

He said one patient died of corona while three new patients were admitted during the last 24 hours, adding 27 beds are currently lying vacant in the hospital for corona patients.

Giving details about the dengue disease, the KHT spokesman said that currently 15 dengue patients are under treatment in the hospital. He said that most of the cases had been reported from adjacent areas of Peshawar city including Tehkal, academy Town, Sufaid Dheri, Danish Abad, Sarband and Khyber Agency etc.

He said that a total of 907 tests were conducted for dengue during the last 24 hours, out of which 245 tested positive and 662 negative.

He said that best services and treatment facilities were being provided to patients at the medical ward of the hospital.

In HMC, there were a total of 13 dengue patients including the four who were admitted during the last 24 hours. He said that patients got quality treatment and one patient was discharged following recovery.

He said that the hospital conducted 369 tests for dengue out of which 86 came positive.