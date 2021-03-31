UrduPoint.com
Over 4000 Senior Citizens, 8000 Healthcare Inoculated Against Coronavirus In District So Far

Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:46 PM

District Surveillance Coordinator, Dr Arshad Abbas said that over 4,000 elderly people and more than 8,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far at 11 centers of the district

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Dr Arshad Abbas informed that eight centers were working at different hospitals while three were at District Health Development Centre (DHDC), one each at DDHO Jalalpur and Govt High school Boys hostel, Shujabad.

He stated that over 4,000 senior citizens have been shot two doses while more than 8,000 healthcare workers have been administered single dose adding the process of registration for citizens over 50 was underway.

In a reply to a question,he said that Haji camp and red crescent were proposed as centers to health authorities in the beginning but these could not be made functional due to some reasons.

However, the public was informed about the DHDC as a substitute Center through an SMS, Dr Abbas said.

The second dose of the vaccine to medical gear would be administered from April 1,he concluded..

