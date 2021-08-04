UrduPoint.com

Over 500,000 Uruguayans To Receive Pfizer Vaccine After Two Shots Of Coronavac - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:41 PM

More than 500,000 Uruguayans have registered to receive a Pfizer booster dose after they were administered two doses of the Coronovac vaccine developed by the Chinese laboratory, in a rush to head off more contagious variants of the virus, Deputy Head of the Health Ministry Jose Luis Satdjian said on Twitter

"In less than 10 hours, over 562,000 people signed up for receiving the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The necessary quotas will be determined in the coming days," Satdjian said.

Since Tuesday, residents of the country who have already received two doses of the Coronavac vaccine can sign up for the third dose of the vaccine developed by the American company Pfizer. This procedure is voluntary. It is required that the second dose of Coronavac was administered at least three months earlier.

During the national vaccination program, 1,6 million people were immunized with the Chinese vaccine, most of them with two shots.

Over half a million people received the second injection at least three months ago. Another 870,000 residents are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the latest information from the Health Ministry of Uruguay, 129 cases of infection with suspicious strains of coronavirus have been registered in the country, of which 83 are identified as the Delta variant. The head of the department, Daniel Salinas, said that the vaccines approved in the country are effective against this variant of the virus. However, higher antibody titers are needed to neutralize it, that is why, on July 28, it was decided to start the third dose vaccination program.

According to Johns Hopkins University, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Uruguay, with a population of 3,48 million, 381,853 people were infected and 5,976 died. The country's borders continue to be closed to non-residents, the authorities expect to open them next spring.

