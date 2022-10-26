UrduPoint.com

PHC Seals Three OTs Of Private Hospital Over Patient's Death

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 26, 2022 | 05:27 PM

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patient's death

The PHC investigation team has visited CosmoPlast and found out that there was neither an emergency set-up, ICU facility nor arrangement for referring patients.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2022) The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed three operation theatres and banned admissions of new patients in a private hospital for carrying out an unsuccessful procedure, resulting in a patient’s death.

As per details, a complainant Shoaib Ahmed had submitted an application with the PHC maintaining that his wife went to the CosmoPlast Hospital (located in Johar Town) to get the liposuction surgery. However, she collapsed during anaesthesia and could not recover. The applicant has attributed the death to non-professionalism, gross medical negligence and insufficient emergency facilities at the private hospital.

The PHC investigation team visited CosmoPlast, and found out that there was neither an emergency set-up, ICU facility nor arrangement for referring patients.

The record relating to compliance with infection control protocols and plans was found deficient. Also, no documentary evidence of 24-hour medical coverage and waste disposal was available. The hospital was also found lacking in complaint management, fire safety and medical coverage.

The team sealed all three operations theatres, and also suspended indoor and surgical services of the hospital. A legal notice was served to the administration for appearing before the Commission’s committee along with compliance reports. Nevertheless, the PHC will simultaneously continue to investigate in detail the death of the unfortunate patient.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Wife All

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

48 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

3 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.