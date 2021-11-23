Philippines logs 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 195 more deaths

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,153 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,827,820

MANILA, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,153 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,827,820.

The DOH also reported 195 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 47,482.

The number of active cases dipped to 18,721, the DOH added.

At least 94 percent, or more than 9 million of Metro Manila's target population, have been fully vaccinated, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said at a virtual press conference.

Metro Manila is home to more than 13 million people. The government, which aims to vaccinate 9.8 million of the capital region's population, has administered 19.

54 million doses in Metro Manila so far.

Nograles, also the acting presidential spokesperson, said 33.8 million people have received the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccines for the whole country.

He said the government has administered more than 76.5 million doses of vaccines in the country since the rollout on March 1.

The DOH continued to urge people to get the vaccine, warning that 86 percent of COVID-19 patients and more than 93 percent of those who died from the disease were not fully vaccinated.

The Philippines recorded its highest daily COVID-19 tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 22.5 million people since the pandemic.