UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Receives 1st Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:43 PM

Philippines Receives 1st Batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

The first 15,000 doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, national media reported, citing a senior official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The first 15,000 doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, national media reported, citing a senior official.

The Southeast Asian country was initially set to receive the first batch of the Russian vaccine on Thursday but the shipment was delayed due to logistical issues.

The vaccines were delivered via a Qatar Airways flight and arrived at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 03:50 local time (07:50 GMT), the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported, citing Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert Borje.

Russia's Sputnik V � the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in August � has been approved in 64 countries, becoming the second top vaccine in terms of approvals across the world. According to the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the vaccine shows 97.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

World Russia Qatar Manila Philippines August Media Top Asia Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCOC bans Yaum-e-Ali (AS) processions amid surging ..

2 minutes ago

UK Care Home Residents Will No Longer Need to Self ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Log ..

2 minutes ago

Ocean Viking to disembark 236 rescued migrants in ..

8 minutes ago

Lens team bus daubed with insults ahead of PSG gam ..

8 minutes ago

Vaccine rollout begins in rebel-held northern Syri ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.