MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The first 15,000 doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, national media reported, citing a senior official.

The Southeast Asian country was initially set to receive the first batch of the Russian vaccine on Thursday but the shipment was delayed due to logistical issues.

The vaccines were delivered via a Qatar Airways flight and arrived at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 03:50 local time (07:50 GMT), the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported, citing Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert Borje.

Russia's Sputnik V � the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in August � has been approved in 64 countries, becoming the second top vaccine in terms of approvals across the world. According to the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the vaccine shows 97.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.