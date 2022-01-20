UrduPoint.com

PIC Performs Heart Surgery Without Opening Chest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 05:53 PM

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has achieved another goal for the first time by performing heart surgery without opening and making any cut in the chest of the patient

The Spokesperson of PIC Riffat Anjum Thursday said that the hospital performed heart surgery of Arzumand (66) resident of Charbagh district Swat who had suffered a heart stroke and was rushed to PIC.

Cardiologist Dr Ali Raza said that such surgeries were performed in only two hospitals of the country while the PIC performed it for the first time.

He said that all kinds of facilities are available in PIC to provide cardiac treatment to people.

It is worth mentioning here that the government-run Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been included in the list of international standards hospitals throughout the globe.

