PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 06:39 PM

PITB has organized a two-day Heath Camp for the wellness of the employees of PITB and Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) PITB has organized a two-day Heath Camp for the wellness of the employees of PITB and Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Arranged by PITB HR Wing in collaboration with Dr. Essa Lab, the health camp is offering a very good discount on medical tests. The health camp is also offering free consultation by Skin Specialist and Nutritionist. The health camp is catering to the families of the tenants at PITB and ASTP as well.

