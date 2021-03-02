UrduPoint.com
Private Sector Approval For Covid Vaccine Import Underway, NCOC Told

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday was told that the private sector pharmaceutical companies and healthcare facilities have applied with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to import Covid vaccine where the process was underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday was told that the private sector pharmaceutical companies and healthcare facilities have applied with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to import Covid vaccine where the process was underway.

The NCOC meeting chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan took detailed review of epidemic curve chart data and national vaccine strategy.

The Forum was briefed that private entities had applied for the authorisation to import Covid vaccine whereas the Federal cabinet had also given its assent for private sector to procure Covid vaccine and administer at fixed prices.

The Forum was informed that over 181,000 front line healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far. However, average daily vaccination needs to be enhanced to achieve desired results of the national vaccination drive, it added.

The Forum was told that the provinces were improving their daily vaccinations with varying ratios which would help in meeting the set targets.

