Provincial Hepatitis Action Plan discussed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Team of Directorate of Clinical Governance & Training, Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) attended meeting of stakeholders for Development of Provincial Hepatitis Action Plan (PHA) held by Hepatitis Prevention and Control Program, Government of Sindh

SHC team gave input for provincial action plan and emphasized to combine and share data between organizations and to create provincial data base.

World Health Organization (WHO) team emphasized that SHC should facilitate in assessing the facilities available in Public and Private Hospitals for the disease control and prevention.

It was decided in the meeting to give emphasis on regulating blood banks in Sindh Province and to implement blood transfusion guidelines across the province.

Clinical Governance team, SHCC also attended the Provincial Consultative meeting on TB Control Program Sindh.

SHC was requested to sensitize Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) on early diagnosis of TB and infection control. Indus Hospital suggested to implement mobile unit diagnostic services.

The meeting was informed that the Directorate of Anti-quackery, SHC sealed till date total 2580 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) and 56 clinics in Sindh this week while warnings issued to HCEs for non-compliance till date are 689.

Directorate of Complaint, SHC received till date total 99 complaints out of which 76 have been disposed of, 17 complaints are under process while 6 are sub-judice. The team inspected LRBT and 32 Teethcare center against complaint received.Inspection of Tabba Heart, Patel Hospital,United Hospital and M.S Hospital Karachi were also conducted during the week.