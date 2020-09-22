UrduPoint.com
Public Urged To Cooperate With Health Teams To Make Pakistan Polio Free

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Public urged to cooperate with health teams to make Pakistan polio free

Deputy Commissioner Moghis Sanaullah Tuesday urged the general public to cooperate with health teams to get their children vaccinated against polio virus to make Pakistan polio free

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Moghis Sanaullah Tuesday urged the general public to cooperate with health teams to get their children vaccinated against polio virus to make Pakistan polio free.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for already launched polio vaccination drive, he said that the campaign would continue till September 25 and parents should get their children under the age of five immunized against the crippling disease.

He directed the health teams to administer polio drops to all target population and in case of any refusal or complaint inform the district control room.

The DC said the people can also contact the control room at district administration office in case their children could not be vaccinated.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Faisal Khanzada, Additional DC Relief Mohammad Abid, Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtabad and officials of health, police, education, sports and other line departments.

