Punjab Finalizes Central Framework For Cardiac Disposables
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:48 PM
The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has completed the process of the Central Framework for Cardiac Disposables for the financial year 2025-26 in Punjab’s Cardiac Institutes, based on the recommendations of the Central Purchase Committee
According to a departmental spokesperson on Thursday, the new system will ensure transparency across the procurement process. Under the framework, all Cardiac Institutes will be required to obtain advance approval for the notification of tender/award and purchase order.
The spokesperson added that successful bidders will be bound to submit all necessary documents in line with prescribed rules and regulations, ensuring greater accountability and compliance.
