Rapid spread of coronavirus, wake up call for people: Dr Zafar

A rapid spread of coronavirus in the provincial capital is a wake up call for people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A rapid spread of coronavirus in the provincial capital is a wake up call for people.

This was said by Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He directed the administration of the Lahore General Hospital, doctors, nurses, paramedics to ensure implementation of SOPs in the hospital premises to protect relatives of patients from the coronavirus.

He urged doctors to make it mandatory for patients and their relatives to get vaccinated as early as possible so that the virus could not be transmitted from any person to the hospital staff.

He directed all doctors and staff to wear face mask and take care of social distance so that the spread of coronavirus could be limited.

The PGMI principal said that coronavirus vaccination was necessary for the health of every citizen so every one should take advantage of free vaccination facility provided by the government.

He mentioned that 24 hours vaccination facility was being provided at the LGH while a separatecounter had been set up in gynae OPD for pregnant women so that they could get vaccinatedwithout any hassle.