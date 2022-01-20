UrduPoint.com

Rapid Spread Of Coronavirus, Wake Up Call For People: Dr Zafar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Rapid spread of coronavirus, wake up call for people: Dr Zafar

A rapid spread of coronavirus in the provincial capital is a wake up call for people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A rapid spread of coronavirus in the provincial capital is a wake up call for people.

This was said by Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He directed the administration of the Lahore General Hospital, doctors, nurses, paramedics to ensure implementation of SOPs in the hospital premises to protect relatives of patients from the coronavirus.

He urged doctors to make it mandatory for patients and their relatives to get vaccinated as early as possible so that the virus could not be transmitted from any person to the hospital staff.

He directed all doctors and staff to wear face mask and take care of social distance so that the spread of coronavirus could be limited.

The PGMI principal said that coronavirus vaccination was necessary for the health of every citizen so every one should take advantage of free vaccination facility provided by the government.

He mentioned that 24 hours vaccination facility was being provided at the LGH while a separatecounter had been set up in gynae OPD for pregnant women so that they could get vaccinatedwithout any hassle.

Related Topics

Lahore Women Post All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Blast in Lahore: Two killed, 28 others injured

Blast in Lahore: Two killed, 28 others injured

4 minutes ago
 NAC approves revised GDP growth of 5.3% for FY21: ..

NAC approves revised GDP growth of 5.3% for FY21: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago
 Inter-Divisional Sports Gala to begin from Jan 25: ..

Inter-Divisional Sports Gala to begin from Jan 25: Shah Faisal

3 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Admits That Polish Soldier Cro ..

Polish Border Guard Admits That Polish Soldier Crossed Belarus Border on January ..

3 minutes ago
 Gaw Kadal massacre: Victims still await justice af ..

Gaw Kadal massacre: Victims still await justice after 32 years

7 minutes ago
 Russia-China-Iran Joint Naval Drills Ongoing Until ..

Russia-China-Iran Joint Naval Drills Ongoing Until January 22 - Defense Ministry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.