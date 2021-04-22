UrduPoint.com
Renowned Dentist Dr. Jan Martyrs Of Corona

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:58 PM

Renowned dentist Dr. Jan martyrs of corona

Another renowned dentist Dr. Jan martyred of coronavirus here on Thursday, the official of the Health department and members of the Young Doctors Association confirmed his death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Another renowned dentist Dr. Jan martyred of coronavirus here on Thursday, the official of the Health department and members of the Young Doctors Association confirmed his death.

The number of martyred doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 62, with the death of Dr.

Jan.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of famous dentist Dr. Jan was held in his home town Charsadda and was buried in his native village.

His funeral prayers were attended by people from different walks of life, doctors, officials of the Health Department, his friends, well wishes, members of his family, relatives and elders of the areas.

