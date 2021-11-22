Russia Confirms 35,681 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 35,681 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,331,158, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 35,681 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,319 cases (6.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.38%.

Moscow registered 2,786 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,215 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,784 new cases.

The response center reported a record 1,241 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 265,336.

In the same 24 hours, 28,713 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 8,053,643.

