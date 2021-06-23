UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 17,594 New COVID-19 Cases

Russia has reported another 17,594 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 5,368,513, according to the official data released Wednesday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Russia has reported another 17,594 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 5,368,513, according to the official data released Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll rose by 548 in the past day to 130,895, and the number of the country's recoveries grew by 12,660 to 4,902,110.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,534 new cases, taking its total to 1,307,243.According to official data, 35,983,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Tuesday.

