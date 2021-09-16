UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 19,594 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russia recorded 19,594 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 18,841 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,214,520, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 19,594 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,611 cases (8.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.27%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,479 daily infections, up from 1,838 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,653 cases, up from 1,609, and the Moscow region with 768 cases, down from 790.

The response center reported 794 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 792 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 195,835.

In the same 24 hours, 17,326 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 17,039 the day before, bringing the total to 6,452,398.

