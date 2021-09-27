Russia Records 22,236 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 22,236 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 22,498 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,443,149, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Russia recorded 22,236 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 22,498 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,443,149, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 22,236 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,957 cases (8.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.30%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,387 daily infections, up from 3,275 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,527 cases, down from 2,055, and the Moscow region with 1,330 cases, up from 1,215.

The response center reported 779 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 805 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 204,679.

In the same 24 hours, 13,513 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 13,671 the day before, bringing the total to 6,618,117.