Russia registers 22,498 daily COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 22,498 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 7,420,913, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 805 to 203,900, while the number of recoveries increased by 13,671 to 6,604,604.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 3,275 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,620,990.

According to media reports, more than 41.7 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.