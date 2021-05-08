Russia Registers 8,329 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,329 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,386 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,871,843 the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Russia registered 8,329 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,386 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,871,843 the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 8,329 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,524 cases (18.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was at 0,17%.

Moscow confirmed 2,765 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,846 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 726 new cases and the Moscow Region with 630.

The response center reported 370 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 376 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 112,992.

Total recoveries increased by 8,255 over the given period, up from 8,022 the previous day, and reached 4,488,615 in total.