Russian EpiVacCorona Vaccine Against Coronavirus Prevents Severe Form Of Covid - Developer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

The EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, developed by Russia's Vector research center, helps prevent the severe form of the Covid-19, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, developed by Russia's Vector research center, helps prevent the severe form of the Covid-19, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the center's zoonotic diseases and flu department, said on Friday.

"The vaccine prevents a severe form of the disease. As for curing it, I wouldn't say that, it doesn't cure it, it's a preventive measure," Ryzhikov told a press conference.

More Stories From Health

